Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 70F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.