St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Canonsburg recently held a retirement barbecue and picnic July 30 to honor the Rev. C. Cathy Brall, who is retiring after eight years at the church and 28 in the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh. While the church honored Brall, it also welcomed Deacon Jim Miorelli as its new pastor. “I feel very blessed and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the St. Thomas community and hope that together and with God’s help, we can support and expand ministry in Canonsburg and beyond,” Miorelli said.
