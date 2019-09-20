Beth Israel Congregation in Washington will be observing the beginning of the Jewish New Year with special services conducted by Rabbi David Novitsky and visiting cantor Jack Mostow.
Rosh Hashanah services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, and Monday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. with a Torah service.
The following week Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) services will be held beginning with Kol Nidre at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. They will continue on Wednesday, Oct. 9, with opening service at 10 a.m., Torah service at 11 a.m., Musaf and Yizkor services at 11:30 a.m. and Mincha, Torah service and Neilah beginning at 6 p.m.
Beth Israel, the only Jewish congregation is Washington County, is located at 265 North Avenue in Washington.
Services are free and open to the public. However, to attend, please call the synagogue office at 724-225-7080 to make a reservation. If after hours, leave a message with your name and phone number.