The First United Methodist Church of Washington, at the corner of College and Beau streets, will hold a flea market and bake sale on April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on April 30, 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In addition, the TAG Hot Dog Stand will be set up on the lower level of the church. The stand will open at 10 a.m. on April 29 and close at 3 p.m. On April 30, operations will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. A hot dog meal will include a hot dog, bun, chips and drink for $4. Chili sauce and/or cheese can be purchased for an additional fee. All proceeds will benefit the Mission Committee’s Rise Against Hunger event in October and the Building Service Fund. Dine in or take out available.
First United Methodist Church of Washington to host flea market and bake sale
