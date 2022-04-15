The St. Paul Baptist Church will continue the observance of the season of lent with a Good Friday service, focusing on the 7 Last Words of Christ to be held only on Zoom at 7 p.m. An Easter Sunday service will be held at the church and on Zoom at 10 a.m.
The annual free family portrait day will be held after the morning worship service with Easter treats for the youth. All are welcome. Reverend Lee A. Haney, Sr., is the senior pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, handicap accessible and located at 49 S. McKean Ave., Donora.