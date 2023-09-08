The first Ten Mile Community Prayer Breakfast greatly exceeded expectations, so those involved have high hopes for this year’s event.
A community breakfast to honor and pray for the students of the Bethlehem-Center School District is set for Saturday in the Marianna Community Outreach parking lot at 117 First St., Marianna (the former Sts. Mary and Ann Church).
Gathering and music will begin at 8 a.m., with breakfast scheduled for 8:30 a.m.
“It’s really exciting this year,” said Pat O’Brien, a volunteer with the outreach and a 1979 graduate of Beth-Center High School. “Last year, we prayed for the entire school district, be it a teacher, board member, administrator, cafeteria worker or student. We were praying for the entire school and presenting the school with the ‘Love God – Love Your School’ award. This year, we really wanted to focus on students and encourage them as they start the new school year.”
O’Brien noted the success of the 2022 event.
“It blew us away with how many people came,” O’Brien said. “We thought if we’d have gotten 100 to 150 people there, we would have been very, very happy, but as the week got closer, we kept getting call after call and we ended up having 350 people come last year. It was amazing.”
The student body will receive the 2023 “Love God – Love Your School” award at this year’s breakfast, and a prayer will be offered for the 2023-24 school year.
“We know there’s going to be a lot more students in the audience,” O’Brien said.
Devon Johnson, a 1993 graduate and Marianna native, will provide music. Johnson is the lead vocalist of Ruff Creek, a local country band which has opened for national artists such as Blake Shelton, Travis Tritt, Sara Evans and the Charlie Daniels Band.
Keynote speakers will be Dr. Kelly Hunt, 1985 graduate, district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Zander Shashura, 2010 graduate, director of finance for UPMC and the associate pastor of Calvary Chapel South Pittsburgh in West Elizabeth.
“We think it’s a wonderful example for students, and everybody there, that Beth-Center people are successful and, most importantly, have faith in the Lord,” O’Brien said.
Current students also will be recognized, including Jayce Hundertmark, a member of the Beth-Center football team who did landscaping at the Marianna Community Outreach facility as an Eagle Scout project, and Trinity Rudman, an accomplished musician who was a finalist for 2023 Pennsylvania Bituminous Coal Queen and Beth-Center’s 2022 Homecoming Queen.
Seats can be reserved for $20 or a table of 10 for $200. Admission for students is free.
All proceeds will go to the Beth-Center School District. Donald MacFann, superintendent, said about $7,500 went to the district through last year’s event and was used for curriculum, technology and beautification projects in the district.
“It’s a great community event,” MacFann said. “It benefits the school in so many different ways. The money end of it is not what’s important. Getting the word out there about community and having the community hear about the good things that go on in this region, it’s just needed. It’s a wonderful event to see people come together to talk about positive in the community and to focus on what we can do to help these young kids. “
Invitations have been extended to political leaders, business leaders and members of the community. Many churches will be represented.
Much like last year, there will be some entertainment provided by choral and instrumental students from the Beth-Center School District.
“We’re setting up for 500,” O’Brien said. “There’s a lot of great enthusiasm behind it. We think the Holy Spirit is at work and we’re hopeful a lot of people will be there that day to rally around those students, pray for them and hear some great messages.”
