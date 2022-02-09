Bentworth School District will begin the process of kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year Feb. 1. Children registering for kindergarten must be five years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2022. Children registering for first grade must be six years of age on or before September 1, 2022. Children currently attending kindergarten at Bentworth will not need to register for first grade. If children are registering for the first time, parents must provide the following documents: Birth certificate , immunization records, dental and physical forms, and two documents to prove residency. Residency documentation may include a parent’s driver’s license, auto registration, utility bills, tax statements, voter registration, and evidence of receiving checks from wages, public assistance or social security. Visit Bentworth.org or the Bentworth Facebook Page and click on the link for kindergarten registration. There will be a google form for parents to fill out and then someone from the elementary office will be in touch with each parent to complete the enrollment process. For those without access to the internet, or who need additional information, call 724-239-3606, Ext. 3393 or 3265.
Children in McGuffey School District who are five years old before Sept. 1 are eligible to enter kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year. Registration events will be held, by appointment only at Claysville Elementary March 24 and March 25, and at Joe Walker Elementary March 23. To make an appointment at Claysville Elementary, call 724-663-7772. For an appointment at Joe Walker Elementary, call 724-222-3061. Various screenings will be conducted with each child. Parents will complete all of the necessary documents needed by the school to complete the registration process. Student’s birth certificates, immunization records and a proof of residence are required at registration. Kindergarten orientation will be scheduled in August. At that time, the child and the parents will meet the kindergarten teachers, building principals and other school personnel. The kindergarten program will be explained to parents and everyone will have an opportunity to tour the building and ride a school bus.