Children in McGuffey School District who are five years old before Sept. 1 are eligible to enter kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year. Registration events will be held, by appointment only at Claysville Elementary March 24 and March 25, and at Joe Walker Elementary March 23. To make an appointment at Claysville Elementary, call 724-663-7772. For an appointment at Joe Walker Elementary, call 724-222-3061. Various screenings will be conducted with each child. Parents will complete all of the necessary documents needed by the school to complete the registration process. Student’s birth certificates, immunization records and a proof of residence are required at registration. Kindergarten orientation will be scheduled in August. At that time, the child and the parents will meet the kindergarten teachers, building principals and other school personnel. The kindergarten program will be explained to parents and everyone will have an opportunity to tour the building and ride a school bus.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 29
-
Feb 5
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16