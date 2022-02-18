Families living in Washington School District will be able to enroll their children into kindergarten for the fall if they turn 5 by June 30, 2022. Kindergarten registration will be held March 4 at the elementary school. Appointments need to be set up prior to attending the registration date. Parents need to go online to sign up through: https://qrco.de/wsdenroll and set up an appointment. Should you have any questions or concerns about using the sign-up link, contact Registrar Mindy Stewart through the Park School office at 724-223-5000.
