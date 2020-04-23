The Sonshine Tree Preschool, 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville PA 1533, is now registering students for the 2020-21 school year. The preschool provides developmental, Christian instruction in a fun, loving and caring environment for 3, 4 and 5 year old Pre-K children. The focus is on kindergarten readiness through hands on, interactive learning. Students work with dedicated teachers in small class sizes. This fall the preschool is offering extended days for our 4 year old and Pre-K students. For more information, call 724-348-1620, extension 102 or visit www.sonshinetreepreschool.com.
