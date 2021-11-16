Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a $1,000 check to Ramps of Grace program. This program assists in building handicap ramps for individuals that need them. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Lodge and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are Fran Suppok, secretary/treasurer Chapter 16; Bob Zanolli; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Rick Cross; Chuck Dunaway; and Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16.
