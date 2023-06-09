A local amateur radio operator won all three categories in a regional contest.
Western Pennsylvania's premier 10-meter contest, Radiosport, offers amateur radio operators three categories to compete for the top spot: morse code, data and voice. The operators also choose to which organization their accumulated contest points should credit. Plaques are also presented to radio organizations for the highest score achieved.
The award for the club with the highest score in the 2022 contest was presented to Washington Amateur Communications. Participating were clubs and individual operators from 42 counties. Among the contributors to the WACOM success was Prosperity's Bill Steffey, callsign NY9H. His station also succeeded in the 2023 contest to achieve the number 2 rank in all combined scores and was the highest scorer in each of the three separate categories. Bill is a past president and current director of the WACOM club. Information about the upcoming Field Day event open house is available at wa3com.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.