Garden Club

Courtesy of Town & Country Garden Club

Ralph Nicholson’s program for Town & Country Garden Club challenged members with green thumbs to try a different way of starting seeds. He demonstrated how to use the actual fruits and vegetables found in one’s refrigerator such as a slice of strawberry, slice of tomato, a carrot top, an ear of corn and a half of green pepper. Pictures are, from left, Renee Sahady, Ann DeVito and Ralph Nicholson

Ralph Nicholson’s program for Town & Country Garden Club challenged members with green thumbs to try a different way of starting seeds. He demonstrated how to use the actual fruits and vegetables found in one’s refrigerator such as a slice of strawberry, slice of tomato, a carrot top, an ear of corn and a half of green pepper. Pictured, from left, are Renee Sahady, Ann DeVito and Ralph Nicholson.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription