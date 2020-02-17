Ralph Nicholson’s program for Town & Country Garden Club challenged members with green thumbs to try a different way of starting seeds. He demonstrated how to use the actual fruits and vegetables found in one’s refrigerator such as a slice of strawberry, slice of tomato, a carrot top, an ear of corn and a half of green pepper. Pictured, from left, are Renee Sahady, Ann DeVito and Ralph Nicholson.
Program challenges garden club members to try different way to start seeds
