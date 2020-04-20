John Tener was born in Ireland in 1863, the seventh of 10 children born to George and Susan Tener. In 1873, the Tener family made plans to emigrate to the United States. Unfortunately, before departing Ireland, John’s father would pass away after a short battle with pneumonia.
With great courage, the family went forward with their journey and settled in Western Pennsylvania. Shortly after their arrival, Susan Tener, also died and John was orphaned at the age of 10. Despite this difficult beginning, John Tener would go on to a unique career in three separate areas.
George Tener Jr., held the family together and made sure his younger brother John attended school and graduated.
As a student, Tener developed an early interest in baseball. Standing at 6-4, 180-pounds, Tener was an intimidating figure on the field. In 1885, he left his family to play for Haverhill in the New England League.
Finding himself missing his home, Tener returned to Western Pennsylvania. He was playing in local leagues around Pittsburgh when he was scouted by Chicago White Stockings’ manager Cap Anson.
Tener was signed to a contract to pitch and would compile a 7-5 record with a 2.74 ERA in his first season with the White Stockings. After his initial season in professional baseball, Tener would accompany the team on a world tour, which included stops in Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, England and France. During their stop in England, Tener was asked to help explain the rules of baseball to the Prince of Wales, who would become King Edward VII.
At the age of 27, Tener retired from baseball and began working as a cashier at First National Bank of Pittsburgh’s branch in Charleroi. He quickly moved up in the bank and would become its president in 1898.
Tener next became president of First National Bank of Charleroi. His other business ventures included organizing Charleroi Savings and Trust Co. and the Mercantile Bridge Co.
In 1908, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican. After his two-year term, John was planning to run for Congress in 1910.
Instead, the Republican Party nominated him to run for Governor of Pennsylvania. He defeated State Treasurer William H. Berry in the election, taking 42% of the popular vote. During his time in office as governor, he became known as “Popular John,” and reformed education, improved roads, protected workers, promoted women getting the vote and established the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
While still serving as Governor of Pennsylvania, Tener was approached by Philadelphia Phillies owner, W.F. Baker, and was asked to become president of the National League. The National League had been declining and losing some prestige, and the owners felt a high-profile president, such as Tener, would help to invigorate the league.
Tener accepted the offer December 9, 1913, to become the National League’s eighth president.
As president, Tener pledged to tighten the bond between National League owners and Pittsburgh Pirates owner Barney Deyfuss urged Tener to “bring together the petty factions that now exist in our ranks.”
Despite his efforts while serving five years as the National League’s president, in the end, it was those factions that would lead to Tener’s resignation in August 1918.
Following his resignation, Tener devoted himself to local politics and his various business ventures, and regularly attended baseball games at Forbes Field.
On May 19, 1946, Tener died at his home at the age of 82. Upon his death, Gov. Edward Martin said “we have lost a dear friend and a great American today.”
In his honor, Charleroi Public Library was renamed the John K. Tener Library.
Clay Kilgore is executive director of Washington County Historical Society.