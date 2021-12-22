The winter months provide many occasions to celebrate, and no celebration is complete without tasty treats. A perfect partner for a broad variety of flavors, popcorn is a versatile pantry staple that can be served plain or as a better-for-you addition to seasonal snacks.
With no artificial additives or preservatives, light and airy popcorn is naturally low in fat and calories, non-GMO and gluten free, making it a sensible option to satisfy cravings for something savory, sweet and just about every flavor in-between. Plus, whole-grain popcorn has energy-producing carbohydrates and fiber, which can help keep you satisfied longer.
You can combine favorite flavors for movie night with Cheesy Pepperoni Pizza Popcorn, which is perfect for settling in on a snowy winter’s eve, and an option like Rocky Road Popcorn Clusters, featuring chocolate, marshmallows and nuts, are perfect for sharing with loved ones after an evening meal.
Find more fun, fluffy and flavorful recipes to celebrate everything winter has to offer at Popcorn.org.
Cheesy Pepperoni Pizza Popcorn
Yield: 6-8 servings (1 cup each)
¼ cup nonfat Parmesan cheese
2 teaspoons garlic powder
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon dried marjoram leaves
¼ teaspoon dried basil leaves
1/8 teaspoon dried sage
black pepper, to taste
12 cups air-popped popcorn
3/4 cup turkey pepperoni, cut into bite-size bits
olive oil cooking spray
In small bowl, combine Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, oregano, marjoram, basil, sage and pepper; mix well.
In large bowl, combine popcorn and turkey pepperoni; spray lightly with olive oil cooking spray.
Sprinkle popcorn and pepperoni with cheese mixture; toss to coat evenly.
Rocky Road Popcorn Clusters
Yield: 3 dozen
1 bag (6 ounces) semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
4 cups popped popcorn
1 ½ cups miniature marshmallows
¾ cup chopped walnuts
In small microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate chips in microwave on high 1 minute, until melted. Stir in vegetable oil.
In large bowl, add popcorn, marshmallows and walnuts. Pour melted chocolate over mixture, tossing to coat.
Drop mixture by tablespoonful onto wax paper-lined jellyroll pan.
Refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours, or overnight.