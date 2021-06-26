Lone Pine Christian Church was able to raise $30,000 from the community as well as secure a $20,000 grant from EQT and a $5,000 grant from Washington County Community Foundation to complete a playground project. Pictured at the ribbon cutting are, back row, from left Dee Frazee, Sr., Amwell Township supervisor; Larry Maggi, Washington County commissioner; Stephanie Paluda, EQT; and Nick Sherman, Washington County commissioner; front row Milana Nick, Lone Pine Christian Church Board chairperson; Kelly Conner, Lone Pine Christian Church Christian Education director; and Katie Krocsko, Lone Pine Christian Church Christian Education assistant director.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 18