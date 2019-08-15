Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, Eighty Four, is hosting a golf outing Aug. 24 at Rolling Green Golf Course, 2426 Route 136, Eighty Four. Shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Dinner and prizes will be awarded after the outing. Hot dogs will be served before tee-off.
Cost is $80 per person or $320 per team.
For more information, call the church at 724-225-3431 or visit the church website at pigeoncreekchurch.com to print an entry form. Checks should be made payable to Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church and mailed to the church, in care of Church Outing, 45 Church Road, Eighty Four, PA, 15330.
Registration and payment are due by Aug. 17.