Principal Dr. Sammy Demian and 30 members the staff at Trinity North Elementary kept their promise May 26 to take a pie in the face by the students if they read a total of 6,500 books during March’s National Reading Month. The students exceeded their goal and read a total of 9,354 books. The Washington Wild Things mascot drew the winning tickets and handed out prizes.
