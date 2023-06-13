Principal Dr. Sammy Demian and 30 members the staff at Trinity North Elementary kept their promise May 26 to take a pie in the face by the students if they read a total of 6,500 books during March’s National Reading Month. The students exceeded their goal and read a total of 9,354 books. The Washington Wild Things mascot drew the winning tickets and handed out prizes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In