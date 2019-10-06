Japan will be at the center of the fall flower show at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh.
“Japanese Inspirations,” a three-week-only exhibit, celebrates Japan’s festivals and botanical design. Show highlights include a tsukimi (“moon-viewing”) festival, with calligraphy panels hand-painted by members of the Japan-America Society of Pennsylvania; a vibrantly colored, 117-foot-long ryu (“dragon”), as featured in Japanese parades; and serene floating lanterns modeled after those found in Toro nagashi (“lantern flow”), one of the largest lantern festivals in Japan.
Plus, the miniature Garden Railroad is chugging back into Phipps with a theme of “Farms, Food and Family.” With clucking chickens, mooing cows, riding tractors and even landscaping goats, “Farms, Food and Family” shows guests that planet-friendly farming can be part of any space.
The fall flower show ends Nov. 10. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and until 10 p.m. Fridays. For information go online to phippsconservatory.org.