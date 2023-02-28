Humane society donation

From left, Marine Corps League - Washington County Detachment 1138 members Sonny Moorehead, Linda Dunham and Dave White, Taylor Duda, director of development at the Washington Area Humane Society, members Tommy Steadman, Bryan Welling, Debbie Steadman, Doug Dunham and Jodi Gallagher, Carley Steadman, volunteer coordinator at the Washington Area Humane Society, and members Sandy Young and Jeff Gallagher

Members of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1138 Washington County recently presented a $2,000 check to the Washington Area Humane Society for its Pets for Vets program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In