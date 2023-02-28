Members of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1138 Washington County recently presented a $2,000 check to the Washington Area Humane Society for its Pets for Vets program.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.