Peters Township High School senior Taylor Sluss was named Berger & Green Scholar Athlete of the Week.
Sluss is a four-year member of the cheerleading team, and a two-year member of the competitive cheerleading and varsity track and field team.
The daughter of Eric and Cathey Sluss, she was named to the highest honor roll, National Honor Society and was named High School Ambassador for three years. She is also a member of Student Council, Interact Club, Fashion Club and SADD Club.
Sluss also volunteered at Peters Township Public Library, and assisted with coaching at St. Louise De Marillac cheerleading camp, and served as a youth volunteer for Lenten fish fry dinners at St. Louise.