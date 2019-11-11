Patrick Moran, a senior at Peters Township High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 1313, recently achieved scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.
For his project, Patrick choose to work with Washington County Historical Society to convert a one-story log structure into a two-story log cabin with a bastion overhang.
The log cabin, located in Schneider’s Fort within Washington Park, is part of a series of buildings used for education and reenactments. For this extensive service project, Patrick had to meet with the beneficiary, design the addition, raise funds and donations, organize volunteers, tools and materials and then manage the project.
Patrick’s first step was to raise $5,700 for materials, supplies and equipment rental. He did this by receiving generous donations from local businesses in the form of money, donated materials, supplies and equipment.
Next, project workdays were scheduled to remove the roof from the existing structure and to cut, notch and build the second story addition on the ground. Each 300 to 500 pound log was then raised and anchored in place to create the second story. The process of filling the gaps between the logs known as chinking was then completed over several days. Altogether, 23 volunteers assisted Patrick contributing 398 hours of work.
The Washington County Historical Society dedicated the remodeled structure during its Whisky Rebellion Days.
Patrick has been active in scouting since first grade, starting out as a Tiger Cub. Throughout Patrick’s Cub Scouting journey he learned all of the skills necessary to transition to Boy Scouts.
As a Boy Scout, Patrick earned 57 merit badges, camped out 66 nights and performed 171 hours of community service hours. Along his boy scouting journey, he achieved many awards such as Cyber Chip, Firem’n Chit, National Outdoor Achievement Award for Camping Plus a Gold Device, World Conservation Award, Paul Bunyan Woodsman Award, Totin’ Chip and the World Conservation Award. Additionally, he earned five Religious Awards: Light of Christ, Parvuli Dei, Ad Altare Dei, Pope Pius XII and Pillars of Faith.