Sophia Landis, an eighth-grade student at Peters Township Middle School, recently won a local peace poster contest sponsored by McMurray Lions Club.
Landis, the daughter of Lori and Keith Landis, designed a poster, which was among more than 450,000 entries submitted worldwide in the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Her poster placed first with Lions Multiple District 14-M, representing 46 clubs in four counties, to advance to the statewide Lions competition, where she finished second in the state.
Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the program to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere. This contest allows students to share their unique images of peace with others, so that we may all have greater tolerance and international understanding.
“When people make a choice to help one another, they choose to make the world a better place and create peace through service”, Landis said.
The poster was selected by the McMurray Lions Club for its originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, “Peace thru Service.”
McMurray Lions Club president Ed Vargo said he was impressed by Landis’ artistic talent along with the expression and creativity of her poster. She included more than 20 service concepts in her poster, he said.
“It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them,” Vargo said. “McMurray Lions is so proud to provide them with the opportunity to share their visions.”
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization, with 1.5 million members in more than 48,000 clubs, in more than 210 countries and geographical areas. Since 1917, in addition to efforts toward conquering blindness and aiding the blind, the Lions has also made a strong commitment to community service and helping youth throughout the world
To view past international peace poster grand prize winners, visit www.lionsclubs.org.