Peters Township middle-schoolers pushed their dancing to the limits and managed to raise about $94,000 for the Highmark Caring Place.
Since 2014, the school has been holding THON events, based on a similar dance marathon put on by Penn State University students, to raise money for various charities.
Students danced for six hours at the middle school gymnasium on Jan. 27. Highmark Caring Place is an organization that provides services to children and their families who are grieving the loss of a loved one.
“I know there are a few teachers and students in the building that have used the Highmark Caring Place. With a special emphasis on mental health, we found it appropriate to choose them as our beneficiary. They do a lot of work without a lot of recognition,” said Missy Giaquinto, a social studies teacher.
Students and faculty set out with a $30,000 goal in mind, but ended up blowing past it and raising more than $46,000. Highmark is putting up a dollar-for-dollar match to double the contribution.
The student who managed to raise the most individually was eighth-grade student Fallan Malley, who collected $524.
“It was really fun. It was a really great experience,” Malley said. “At first I was really nervous walking in because I didn’t know what to expect, but then when I was there it was just super fun, dancing with all friends and the teachers that were there. It was a great opportunity to be able to raise money for the Highmark Caring Place.”
Stephanie Van Balen, a business and computer information technology teacher, was impressed with the students’ enthusiasm for THON.
“Kids can do really, really great things. Especially when they work together. We issued this challenge to them, and they rose to the occasion,” Van Balen said.
For Malley, she sees the faculty organizing THON each year as setting a good example for her and her classmates.
“They’re pushing us to do something really good not only for ourselves, but for other people,” Malley said. “I think it’s good they want us to help the world and make a difference.”
