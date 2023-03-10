Peters Township Public Library took a virtual trip through the history of Route 19 and the commercial development it brought to Peters Township.

Last month, Margaret Deitzer, who focuses on researching local history for the library, and Carrie Weaver hosted an installment of the library’s “Stories from the Archives” series over Zoom. They detailed the local history of the 1,400-mile stretch of highway that extends from Erie to Memphis, Fla.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In