Music and laughter filled the Peters Township Community Center last week, where a group of women gathered to craft Easter sock bunnies during ladies night.
“Every month, every other month, I do a ladies night. I just do different crafts,” said Kristen Martin, the township’s recreation supervisor. “Whatever I find on Pinterest.”
Pinterest may have sparked the idea, but the sock bunnies took on personalities of their own, inspired by the creativity of the four women in attendance April 6.
Led by Martin, the group painted pine cones bright orange – rustic carrots, attendee Nancy Krah laughed – and filled socks with rice.
“Two cups dry or cooked?” Kristine Cassano teased.
Throughout the evening, the ladies chatted about everything from past Parks and Recreation events – Alice Cumba has repurposed a Valentine’s Day box crafted in February, and Cassano uses the macrame wine glass she created – to grandchildren and the pronunciation of their names.
I like “being out with different people, meeting new people,” said Krah, who arrived with charcuterie tray in hand. “Kristen is a delight.”
Delightful, too, was the relaxed, no-pressure crafting process. Once socks were stuffed with rice, the ladies fashioned ears from the excess material, hot glue-gunned button eyes and noses to sweet little bunny faces and dressed their creations in ribbons and bows.
“It’s cute, fun, a relaxing, nice night out,” said Shannon Ferrari, who attended the event with Krah.
Martin has several other nights out planned, including a succulent magnet craft night in May. Registration for that event opens April 18.
To sign up, or to learn more about other community activities, visit https://www.peterstownship.com/172/Parks-Recreation.