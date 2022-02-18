The Peters Township dance team won its third championship won its third National Dance Team Championship Feb. 6 at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. The team previously won championships in 2013 and 2020. The team earned a bid to compete in the national competition because of its outstanding performances at Dance Camp this past summer. In Florida, 38 teams competed in their division, Small Varsity Hip Hop. The first day of the competition, Peters Township was awarded first place in the preliminary round, which earned the team the right to skip the semifinals and qualify for the finals. Twelve teams made the finals out of 38 teams. The team includes senior captains Grace Marshall and Lexi D’Orazio; juniors Taylor Aeillo, Gabi Casilli, Madi Hensler, Delaney Gaydos; sophomores Anna Radnor, Gabbi Englesberg, Maria Antonio, Caliee Morgan; freshmen Maddie Zagorski, Emma Bell, Eva Cibrone; and coaches Dominique Schuster and Barb Deliere.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16