St. Benedict the Abbot Church in Peters Township is hosting a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Pope Benedict Activity Center.
The event, which will feature 35 vendors, benefits the Family Promise group.
The funds raised by the event will help pay for gas for their van that transports the families, purchase items for their breakfast food pantry and diapers for the children.
Hot food, including pierogies, will be available for purchase. The pierogies cost $8 a dozen and can also be pre-ordered by Oct. 18.