Washington Park students in kindergarten through sixth grade just wrapped up four weeks of summer school. Classes were held at the junior-senior high school this year due to window renovation work being done at the park school. Seventeen of the 60 students who participated received special recognition from Washington school board member John Campbell, who presented them with a variety of coupons for several area restaurants. Campbell expressed gratitude to area businesses that have supported the summer program and other activities and special causes.
