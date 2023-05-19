When Hunter Chappel carefully wrote “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog” months ago, he never dreamed that neat, precise printing would earn him recognition as the 32nd Annual Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest Grand Champion.

But on Tuesday morning, the entire Joe Walker Elementary School gathered in the auditorium to celebrate the kindergartner with perfect penmanship.

