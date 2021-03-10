The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will be hosting its Spring Fling with the Easter Bunny April 2 and April 3.
Participants can take a trolley ride to visit the Easter Bunny for socially distant photos and view the museum’s large spring toy train display. The museum opens at 9 a.m. April 2 and 3 and the last tour leaves at 3 p.m. The museum is closed Easter Sunday.
Tickets are limited and tickets should be purchased in advance because of COVID-19 restrictions and procedures.
To purchase tickets through ShowClix, visit www.patrolley.org. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62 and older), $10 for children (ages 2-15), while children 1 and under are free. Masks are required to be worn by visitors older than 2 years old. Social distancing will be practiced and enhanced cleaning procedures will be in place.
After April 3, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays in April and May. Admission includes a four-mile scenic trolley ride, guided tour, exhibits, picnic area and the museum store.
Exhibits this year will feature trolley tokens and tickets and streetcar advertisement cards from the 1920s and 30s. A special toy train layout exhibit will be in display until May 16. This O-Scale layout is the largest the museum has ever had, featuring a number of trains and trolleys operating and has been specially decorated for the spring.
For information on group tours, educational field trips, operator for an hour, or birthday parties, call 724-228-9256 or visit www.patrolley.org.