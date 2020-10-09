Brittani Kirkland, from Alachua, Fla., has been appointed by Penn State Extension to serve as an equine extension educator in Washington County. Kirkland recently served as a 4-H Livestock Agent in Larimer County, Colo., where she was a member of multiple livestock and horse education teams for Colorado State Extension.
Kirkland received her master’s of science degree in animal science from Oklahoma State University. Her graduate research focused on disaster preparedness with her thesis titled, “Oklahoma Wildfires: Examining Extension Partnerships in Large Animal Disaster Preparedness.” She also conducted research on human perceptions of equine behaviors and assisted the Oklahoma State equine specialist with all adult and youth equine extension programming. Kirkland helped create and deliver extension programs on numerous equine science topics such as behavior, physiology, health and biosecurity. Kirkland also has a bachelor’s degree of science in animal science from University of Florida.
Kirkland will join the Penn State Equine Extension team. This team provides equine production and business management educational programs for the equine industry. These programs and information are provided through meetings, webinars and other virtual delivery methods, as well as individual, on-farm, assistance.
“We are excited to welcome Brittani Kirkland to the Penn State Extension Equine Team,” said Dave Swartz, assistant director of programs for animal systems with Penn State Extension. “Our equine team members work with all segments of the equine industry. With Brittani’s extensive experience and training, she will be a great addition to the Extension team in Washington County and an asset to the equine industry in Washington and surrounding counties.”
Kirkland began working Oct. 5 and can be reached at the Penn State Extension Office of Washington County.