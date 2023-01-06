Penn State Extension will host several meetings in the next few months. To register for an event, visit the corresponding provided website or call Penn State Extension customer service at 877-345-0691. If you have any specific questions regarding the details of a meeting, please contact Leanna Duppstadt at 814-483-7156 or lms5900@psu.edu

Crops Days are day-long events that include multiple speakers and lunch, with agendas available online. Register at extension.psu.edu/crops-days. Washington's event will be Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

