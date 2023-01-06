Penn State Extension will host several meetings in the next few months. To register for an event, visit the corresponding provided website or call Penn State Extension customer service at 877-345-0691. If you have any specific questions regarding the details of a meeting, please contact Leanna Duppstadt at 814-483-7156 or lms5900@psu.edu.
Crops Days are day-long events that include multiple speakers and lunch, with agendas available online. Register at extension.psu.edu/crops-days. Washington's event will be Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
The Forage Workshop is a partnership meeting with the Washington Conservation District on March 23 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with dinner included at the conservation district's office.
Area agronomic pesticide updates, or 2+2 meetings, are as follows:
- Fayette: March 16 from 7-9 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds
- Greene: March 16 from 1-3 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds
- Washington: Jan. 24 from 7-9 p.m. at the Washington County Conservation District Office
- Westmoreland: Feb. 15 from 7-9 p.m. at the Derry High School and Feb. 28 from 1-3 p.m. at the Westmoreland County Extension Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.