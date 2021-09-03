20210903_com_liberty church standalone.jpg

Liberty United Methodist Church and Community Circle Food Pantry joined together to pack 200 school supply bags for the clients children of the pantry for the 2021/2022 school year. School supplies were donated by local community agencies, individuals and Range Resources. Pictured, from left, are Jack and Diane Welty, Sandy Gullborg, Sonja Hobbs, Bonnie Cain, Nancy Hazi, Olivea Wolfe, Doris Dunaway and Melanie Wolfe. Not pictured are Kim Brooks and Debbie Wright.

