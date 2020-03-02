The Orchid Society of Western Pennsylvania will hold its annual orchid show from 12 to 6 p.m. March 14 and from 12 to 6 p.m. March 15. Vendors will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show will be held at Crown Plaza Hotel in Bethel Park.
Admission is free, donations are always welcome.
Visitors will be inspired by the beautifully crafted displays of live blooming orchids. Society members and expert orchid growers will be available to provide information about growing orchids and free educational seminars will be held throughout both days of the show.
In addition, an hourly rafﬂe of orchid plants and orchid related items will be held. One of the most popular features of the show is the sales area, where orchids from a wide range of vendors from the eastern United States may be purchased.
Many plants are perfect for the beginning orchid grower, and there is also a large selection of rare and unusual orchids for the more adventurous grower.
This year’s show will again offer the popular repotting table, where one may bring their orchids from home for some expert repotting by OSWP members.
For more information, visit www.oswp.org.