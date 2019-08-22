It’s a holiday treat at California University of Pennsylvania for fans of “Elf.”
For the first time, a license to perform the stage version – Elf The Musical – is available to educational and amateur theaters, and Cal U. has secured the production for 2019 and 2020.
Elf The Musical, based on the 2003 motion picture starring Will Ferrell, will be performed at Steele Hall Mainstage Theatre at 7 p.m. Nov. 21-23, with matinees at 2 p.m. Nov. 23-24.
Auditions will be held Sept. 7 in Steele Hall and are open to the public. Those who plan to audition should dress appropriately, bring their own shoes and report 30 minutes before their audition times to the Blaney Theater lobby entrance at the rear of Steele Hall.
Performers auditioning for actor/singer/dancer roles should prepare a musical theater selection between 16 and 32 bars in length and arrive ready to dance.
Audition schedule follows: 10 a.m.-noon, children ages 5-12 (under 5 feet tall); noon-1 p.m., dancers only, ages 10 to adult; 1-2:30 p.m., teens and adults (ensemble). 3 p.m., callbacks.
For more information, call 724-938-4220.