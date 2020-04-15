A four-hour online divorce workshop for women will provide education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce. Workshop will be held via video conference from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 25. The cost to take part in the workshop is $35 per person and pre-registration is required. To pre-register for the event, call Donna at 724-493-9695.
