State Rep. Tim O'Neal, R-Washington, will be holding a shredding event Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows parking lot, 210 Racetrack Road, Washington.
Acceptable items include all paper documents. No more than three brown paper grocery bags or open small cardboard boxes per household are permitted, and no businesses. Bags are preferred to boxes. In addition, no large binder clips or hardbound covers will be accepted. Materials more than 1 inch thick will need to be broken down. All items to be shredded are asked to be placed in the vehicle's trunk, and participants should not get out of their vehicle to speed the process. Once a person arrives at the event, they should open their trunk.
For more information, contact O'Neal's Washington district office at 724-223-4541.