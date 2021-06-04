There is nothing like a road trip to provide firsthand observation on the state of our country. Like many others, we have endured several months of listening to conflicting news commentary on the status of the post-vaccine economy and the confusion surrounding masking policy. A trip that took us through four neighboring states and the District of Columbia offered a real-time experience on the reopening of America.
Our departure was two weeks before Memorial Day. The weather prospects were clear and warm. We rented a beach house in Chincoteague, Va., along with two other couples. We visit this small “other world” community on a regular basis, usually out of season before Memorial Day and well after Labor Day. If you go, call local rental agencies directly. This will save you fees and leave more money on the island.
Our drive through West Virginia and Maryland was uneventful. The pit stops revealed few travelers or store personnel wearing masks. The parking lots were littered with old masks, leaving little doubt what pandemic evidence would show up in the geological record a thousand years from now.
The town of Chincoteague is connected to the National Refuge on Assateague Island. This 37-mile-long barrier island along the Atlantic coasts of Maryland and Virginia includes adjacent marsh islands and ocean waters. The park offers an extraordinary beach experience that allows visitors to enjoy wildlife and outdoor activities in a beautiful natural setting. About 3.2 million people visit the national seashore annually to boat, bird-watch, fish, hunt, crab, clam, camp, ride over-sand vehicles and see the park’s famous wild horses.
We go to Chincoteague for the fresh flounder, raw oysters and soft shell crabs, all of which were in season. The restaurants maintained a mask policy and were thrilled to see a party of six hungry patrons come through their doors. The 2020 tourist season was a total loss for most establishments, and several have closed.
The retail shops in town were an interesting dichotomy when it came to masking policy. Island residents who go back generations were done with enforcing regulations and happily posted door signs stating, “no masks required.” Conversely, newer residents like the millennial bookstore owner tended to be more concerned with health standards, and were keeping strict wipe-down and masking policies in place.
We spent several hours with a fifth-generation waterman who now makes his living taking small groups of tourists on ecological tours. COVID regulations were not on his radar. He made it clear that island residents were not happy that the famous Chincoteague “Pony Penning” event was canceled for the second year in a row. This July extravaganza attracts thousands of tourists, with fat wallets, to view the penning and purchase fouls.
Few masks were in evidence on the beach and hiking trails. This was not unexpected, given the general lifting of mask requirements for outdoor activities in Virginia. Except for the canceled July influx of tourists for Pony Penning, the rentals are seeing evidence of a normal season.
After five days, our Chincoteague adventure was over. The other couples headed home as we drove to Old Town Alexandria, Va., for a weekend at our nation’s capital. Timed tickets to the Smithsonian museums became available for the first time since March 2020 in the middle of May 2021. Our first choices were not available, but we landed tickets for The National Museum of Women’s Art for Sunday afternoon and parking/admission passes for the National Zoo on Monday.
It was clear upon our arrival that indoor pandemic procedures were still enforced in the District of Columbia and surrounding communities. This area, which experienced 49,000 COVID cases and 1,200 deaths, appeared to be emerging from hibernation on a beautiful late spring weekend. There were singles, couples, families, elderly with canes and walkers and many dogs on leashes everywhere we went. Our weary Sunday afternoon Uber driver dropped off his last fare from a busy Saturday evening at 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
The museums and restaurants continued to follow masking protocols. The National Zoo was the most interesting of all venues we visited. We observed hundreds of small children outside, walking or in carriages, who were wearing masks of every description.
The masks were lifted for ice cream and drinks only. Most parents were also masked, presumably to set the tone. I did not hear one child complain about mask wearing. It was simply a familiar accessory to their outfit, permitting them to escape the confines of home for the day. Had they been available, the zoo could have sold several thousand panda masks.
Our takeaway after a week on the road is that attempts to politicalize mask wearing is not the reality on the ground. There was no evidence of oppressive regulations interfering with individual freedoms. Families out for the day have turned public health protection into a common ritual. No one is agitated when an individual or family chooses not to mask-up while outside. Patrons respected the rules of private establishments as a necessary inconvenience in order to shop or eat at restaurants.
Now we know to ignore the publicized outlier incident that turns masking into a fistfight, or the rogue politician who equates mask requirements with policies in Nazi Germany. The country is recovering from the pandemic just fine.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.