Editor’s note: This story is part of a Total Health series the Observer-Reporter is producing in conjunction with Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging.
HARRISBURG – Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington, recently announced he will once again co-host the Sept. 26 Washington Senior Expo.
“Last year’s expo was very well attended, and I received a lot of positive feedback on the event,” O’Neal said. “I look forward to reuniting with past attendees and meeting new visitors this year. If you are an older Pennsylvanian or have a senior citizen in your life, I would encourage you to attend to gather valuable information.”
One of the special services for seniors that O’Neal will be offering this year is a Seniors for Safe Driving Class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at Citizens Library in Washington.
This PennDOT-approved, classroom-instruction course helps older drivers maintain sharp driving skills. Participants will learn about current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques and how to operate their vehicle safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment.
The cost to attend the class is $16, and participants receive a minimum 5% discount on their auto insurance premiums for three years.
To register, contact 1-800-559-4880 or visit www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.org.