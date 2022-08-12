The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at noon Aug. 16 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse St., Washington. There will be a demonstration at 10:30 a.m. Enter the side door to the meeting room. New potential members are welcome. The program will be Pittsburgh Area Judges Council flower show Judge Charlotte Crissy, who will demonstrate the elements of design suitable for use in the upcoming flower show, “Tinsel and Tidings.” A light lunch and drinks will be available.
The annual 85th George B. and Nancy Ewing Clutter family reunion will be held Aug. 21 at the Buffalo Township building at noon. Please bring a well-covered dish dinner and a wrapped gift for the auction and bingo prizes. Please bring family recipes for the cookbook. Paper products, silverware and coffee will be provided. For any questions, please call Debbie Thomas at 724-255-7828 or email deblbthomas@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.