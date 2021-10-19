Washington PA CareerLink Office will host two hiring events. The first is at PA CareerLink, 90 W. Chestnut St., Lower Level, Washington, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, aides, housekeeping, dining service, maintenance, personal care, lifestyle engagement and more. Full- and part-time opportunities will be available. Participants should bring their resumes and be prepared to speak with employers. For further information, email jburt@swtraining.org. The second event is at PA CareerLink, 90 W. Chestnut St., Lower Level, Washington, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. This event is for machine operators for an employer in McDonald. Participants should bring their resumes and be prepared to speak with the employer. For further information, email jburt@swtraining.org.
The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse Street, Washington, Pa. 15301. Enter the side door to the meeting room. New potential members are welcome. The program, which will be presented by one of the club’s members, is “A Demonstration of Floral Still Life Design.” The program will be on spring bulb planting for winter forcing and the 2021 Lovely Landscape award. Those who signed up for the bulb planting, should bring their own 6-8 inch pot. The bulbs and soil will be provided. Raffles will restart for jewelry and for the design of the month. Snacks and drinks will be available.
The Cecil Township Historical Society will welcome speaker Lisa Maust, dressed in 1800s attire, from Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village to the 7 p.m. Oct. 20 meeting at Cecil Township Municipal Building. Maust will bring artifacts and share her knowledge of this local treasure. Light refreshments will be served. Anyone who is fully vaccinated does not need to wear a mask while attending a meeting at the municipal building.
The University of Notre Dame Men’s Glee Club, under the direction of Daniel Stowe, will appear at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, Oct. 21 as part of their 2021 Fall Tour. The concert is free and open to the public; an offering will be taken. For more information, call 412-835-6630 or visit www.westminster-church.org.
Claysville Christian Church will hold a cream chicken over biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23. A love offering will be taken at the door. Take-out will be available.
State Rep. Joshua D. Kail, R-Beaver, will host a Pizza and Policy event at 12 p.m. Oct. 21 at Claysville Municipal Building on 117 Main St. For more information, call Kail’s district office at 724-728