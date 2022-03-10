The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at noon March 15 at the Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse St., Washington. Enter the side door to the meeting room. New potential members are welcome. Jen Lazzaro, landscape designer and owner of “This Green City,” a Pittsburgh-based business, will share point of design using sustainable ecosystems and native plants. Attendee are asked to bring donation for the Women’s Shelter. A light lunch and drinks will be available.
American Legion Post No. 902 in Houston is hosting a dance March 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10. Limited seating (80 tickets) is available to provide a large dance floor — no tickets sold at the door. DJ Ralph Trilli will play pop, country, line dancing, oldies, social dancing and polkas. Proceeds benefit American Legion Post No. 902 to help veterans. Buy tickets in advance at the American Legion in Houston, or call Linda at 724-263-4369.
Highland Brethren Church will have the annual oyster soup supper March 26 at 6 p.m. There will be oyster soup, chicken noodle soup and chili. Attendees are asked to bring a dessert. There will be a love offering. Dine-in or take-out are available, and all are welcome.