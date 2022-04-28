New members are welcome to attend Connected Threads knit and crochet women’s group on Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. during May at the Burgettstown Presbyterian Church, 15 Nicolas St., Slovan, to make items such as afghans, slippers, scarves and hats for women in shelters. Sessions begin with a half-hour Bible study followed by time to work on projects. All women are welcome, and beginning basic knitting and crochet will be taught to anyone who wants to learn. All yarn and supplies are provided. For more information, call 724-947-5165.
Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $5 each. Order deadline is May 3. To order, call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 10 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.