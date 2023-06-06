The Monongahela Veterans Council will meet at VFW 1409 Black Diamond, 793 E. Main St., Monongahela, on June 9 at 7 p.m. and will discuss the upcoming events and activities scheduled for this year. All interested parties are welcome to attend.
The monthly South Hills Coin Club meeting will be held on June 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Park Municipal Building located at 5100 West Library Ave. All members and the general public are invited. This month’s program will be on ancient Bible coins. A 50/50 will be offered, and children’s prizes to be awarded. Applications are now being accepted for membership. For more information, call 724-984-6611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.