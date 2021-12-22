The Washington High School football team is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser until Jan 30 to raise funds to benefit the team through the organization known as Funds2Orgs. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at the Wash High Athletic Office. For more details on the shoe drive, call Jackie at the athletic office at 724-223-5084 or email decostaj@prexie.us
The First Christian Church in Charleroi will hold a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. A meditation and Christmas hymn will be sung as each advent candle is lit. After communion, each person’s candle is lit from the Christ candle and Silent Night will be sung with the lights dimmed. For more information, call 724-489-9014 or e-mail fcccharleroi@gmail.com.
West Washington United Methodist Church, 625 Fayette Street, Washington, will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 8 p.m. Dec. 24. The Rev. James Kimmel will lead singing of carols and lighting the candles.
A Christmas Eve Festival of Lessons and Carols will be held at Lone Pine Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 582 Lone Pine Road, Washington, PA 15301 at 11 p.m. Dec. 24 in the newly renovated sanctuary. Communion will be celebrated at the close of the service followed by the lighting of the Christ candle. Silent Night will be sung as the congregation carries candlelight as they exit the sanctuary.