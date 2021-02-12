City Mission is hosting its 27th Annual Sweet Sunday event, a fun-filled, virtual dessert festival for the whole family. There will be local dessert vendors, entertainment from Scott Blasey of the Clarks, online auctions, kids’ activities and so much more. From Feb. 15-28, sweets can be ordered online, and delivered. All orders placed from Feb. 15-27 will be delivered Feb 28. Orders placed on Feb. 28 will be delivered the following day.
Veterans, military members and their families, and the general public are invited to register for the second Annual PA Veteran Farming Conference to be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 27. The Conference will be interactive, combining presentations by agriculture service providers and panels of veterans currently farming throughout the state. Opportunities to ask questions and get answers from experts will be available in real time. Admission is free for members of the military/veteran community with verified status. A suggested donation of $15 is requested of the general public. Agenda, registration info and sponsorship opportunities can be found at https://www.troopstotractors.org/events.
Tickets are now on sale for West Newton Library’s curbside pickup stuffed pork chop dinner. The pickup will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Dinner includes: stuffed pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, roll and butter and dessert. The cost for dinner is $15. Tickets can be purchased at Gary’s Chuck Wagon, 109 S. Second St, or West Newton Library, 124 N. Water St. West Newton. For more information, call 724-633-0798.