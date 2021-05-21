Monongahela Valley Hospital is resuming Innovations in Medicine, an educational series featuring physician guest speakers who provide medical information to the community. Ken Szekely, M.D., a family physician with Mon-Vale Primary Care Practices, will host “Life after the Vaccine: Long-term Consequences of COVID” at 6 p.m. May 26 in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. The session will include light refreshments and free parking. Seating will be limited and masks are required because of social distancing. The program will also be streamed online via Zoom. To register, call 724-258-1333 or visit monvalleyhospital.com.
Burgettstown area Memorial Day services will be observed May 31 according to the following schedule: Paris Cemetery, 8 a.m.; Chestnut Ridge, 8:15 a.m.; Grandview Cemetery, 8:30 a.m.; Langeloth Honor Roll, 8:50 a.m.; Eldersville Honor Roll, 9:10 a.m.; Cross Creek Cemetery, 9:25 a.m.; Atlasburg VFW, 9:40 a.m.; Slovan VFW, 10:10 a.m.; Fairview Cemetery, 10:20 a.m.; Cherry Valley Honor Roll, 10:40 a.m.; Bulger Honor Roll, 11 a.m.; Joffre Honor Roll, 11:15 a.m.; Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, 11:30 a.m.; Burgettstown American Legion, 11:45 a.m.