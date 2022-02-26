Reservations for pavilions at Amwell Township Park will be accepted from township residents, in person, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Township Municipal building,885 Amity Ridge Road, Amity. Fees must be paid in full when reservations are made. Nonresidents can make reservations March 22. For more information, call 724-222-6323.
First United Methodist Church of Washington, located at College and Beau streets, plans to recognize the Lenten season with luncheons beginning at 11:45 a.m. March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6. The luncheons will include soup, sandwich, fruit and cookies and a keynote speaker delivering an inspirational message. Tickets will not be required or sold, but those attending may donate $7 to the Church Building Service Fund.
Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet at 6 p.m. March 3 at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall for its monthly meeting and annual arts program, which was canceled in February because of inclement weather. Entries of the 2021-22 Arts Contest, “Inspire the Artist in You,” will be on display. Contest winners from Carmichaels Area School District will be recognized and awarded prizes. Local author, Dana Krofcheck and illustrator, Dee Dee Valente, will be the guest speakers. All Civic Club members are invited to attend. New members are always welcome.
A Washington County clean-up event will be held at 10 a.m. March 5 at Fourth Presbyterian Church at the corner of Wylie and Jefferson avenues.
Women’s Business Network’s McMurray chapter will meet at 8:30 a.m. March 2 and March 16 at King’s Family Restaurant, Route 19, Canonsburg. For more information, call chapter representative Nina McKnight at 724-747-4260. The Washington chapter will meet at 8:30 a.m. March 9 and March 23 at King’s Restaurant, McClelland Road, Canonsburg. For more information, call chapter representative Donna Spina at 724-228-7724. The all-virtual chapter meets via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. March 2 and March 16. For more information, call chapter representative Ariel Mookherji at 610-547-0004.