The First Presbyterian Church of Belle Vernon, located at 501 Fayette St., will sponsor a food and fellowship event with a free meal on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All donations benefit the Rostraver/Belle Vernon Food Pantry. For more information, call 724-929-7616.
Mingo Presbyterian Church, 561 Mingo Church Road, Finleyville, will hold an Election Day take-out spaghetti dinner from noon to 6 p.m. on May 16. Dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, Italian bread and dessert. Orders can be placed at 724-348-5278 on the day of the dinner.
The Center Twp VFD auxiliary will be serving food on Election Day, May 16, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Breakfast will be sausage and biscuits. Lunch is hot dogs, chili dogs, sloppy joe, pierogies, Italian sausage and chips. Dinner will be lasagna, salad, roll, dessert and beverage. The cost for dinner is $12 for adults and $8 for children. Takeout will be available; call 724- 499-559. Proceeds benefit the Centner Township VFD auxiliary.
The Ginger Hill Grange, 3389 State Route 136, Finleyville, will host line dancing lessons with Linda Caputo on May 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Those with questions can call Vicki at 724-554-0855.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.