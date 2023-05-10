The First Presbyterian Church of Belle Vernon, located at 501 Fayette St., will sponsor a food and fellowship event with a free meal on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All donations benefit the Rostraver/Belle Vernon Food Pantry. For more information, call 724-929-7616.

Mingo Presbyterian Church, 561 Mingo Church Road, Finleyville, will hold an Election Day take-out spaghetti dinner from noon to 6 p.m. on May 16. Dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, Italian bread and dessert. Orders can be placed at 724-348-5278 on the day of the dinner.

